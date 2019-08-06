Surging Mets beat Marlins 5-0 for 12th win in 13 games

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a double in the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Zack Wheeler pitched eight efficient innings, Wilson Ramos and Pete Alonso homered, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-0 Tuesday night for their 12th win in 13 games.

The hard-charging Mets improved to 58-56 a night after surpassing the .500 mark for the first time since early May. New York has the best record in baseball since the All-Star break and improbably entered the day 2 ½ games behind Philadelphia for an NL wild card despite looking like trade deadline sellers in mid-July.

Wheeler (9-6) cruised through eight innings on 99 pitches against the Marlins, allowing eight hits and striking out five.

Todd Frazier had a two-run double in the first inning and Ramos added a three-run shot in the third. Alonso smoked a solo shot in the fifth, his second connection in two games after going nine without one. Alonso has 36 homers for the season.

Miami right-hander Héctor Noesí (0-1) allowed five runs over five innings in his first major league appearance since 2015.

New York will try to complete a four-game sweep of the Marlins on Wednesday.

WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 3, 1ST GAME

DETROIT (AP) — José Abreu homered and drove in three runs and Dylan Cease pitched five solid innings to lift Chicago past Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader.

Welington Castillo also homered for Chicago, and Jake Rogers went deep for Detroit.

Cease (2-4) allowed two runs and seven hits, striking out six with one walk. It was his second career victory, and both have come against the Tigers, who are 10-45 since the start of June.

Three relievers finished for the White Sox. Alex Colomé allowed a run in the ninth but held on for his 22nd save in 23 chances.

Daniel Norris (3-9) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

ROYALS 6, RED SOX 2

BOSTON (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a pair of long two-run homers over the Green Monster, Jakob Junis pitched six effective innings and Kansas City snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Ryan O'Hearn also homered for Kansas City, which had lost eight in a row to the Red Sox — its longest slump ever against Boston.

Christian Vázquez had two hits with an RBI double for Boston, which halted its eight-game losing skid a night earlier.

The Red Sox also were held without a home run, ending a club-record stretch of at least one homer in 18 straight games in Fenway Park.

Junis (7-10) escaped a couple of early jams and gave up one run on seven hits, striking out four with one walk.

Andrew Cashner (10-7) gave up six runs on seven hits — three of them homers — over 5 1/3 innings, dropping his record to 1-4 since being traded from Baltimore to the Red Sox.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal had two doubles and an RBI and Milwaukee, without a resting Christian Yelich, beat Pittsburgh for its second straight win.

Grandal drove in Ryan Braun with a double to left-center, the first hit off Pirates starter Steven Brault, in the fifth inning, before scoring when Trent Grisham grounded into a double play as the Brewers moved out to a 2-0 lead.

Bryan Reynolds homered and Francisco Liriano (4-3) took the loss, for Pittsburgh, which is 4-20 since the All-Star break.

Junior Guerra (4-3) picked up the win and Matt Albers earned his second save.

The day off was intended to manage a nagging back injury Yelich has been dealing with this season, manager Craig Counsell said.