Lopez, Schnell carry Princeton to 11-2 win over Pulaski

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Nick Schnell homered twice and had three hits, and Jose Lopez tossed five scoreless innings as the Princeton Rays defeated the Pulaski Yankees 11-2 on Tuesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Rays and an eight-game winning streak for the Yankees.

Lopez (3-3) allowed two hits while striking out eight and walking two to pick up the win.

Princeton batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a two-run home run by Schnell.

The Rays later scored in three additional innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the third.

Jhonatan Munoz (4-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing 10 runs and 12 hits while striking out two in the Appalachian League game.