McGowan’s single leads Hudson Valley to 5-3 win over West Virginia

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Jacson McGowan hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 5-3 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Sunday.

The single by McGowan scored Ben Troike and Jonathan Embry to tie the game 2-2.

The Renegades took the lead for good in the seventh when Mason Mallard scored on a sacrifice.

West Virginia saw its comeback attempt come up short after Brett Kinneman scored on an error in the eighth inning to cut the Hudson Valley lead to 5-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Joe LaSorsa (4-1) got the win in relief while Trey McGough (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.