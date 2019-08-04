Sun run winning streak to 7, beating Liberty 94-79

Courtney Williams scored a season-high 28 points and the Connecticut Sun won their seventh consecutive game, beating the New York Liberty 94-79 on Sunday.

Alyssa Thomas added 16 points, and Jonquel Jones had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Sun (16-6).

Tina Charles led New York New York (8-13) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Liberty have lost five of their past six games.

MERCURY 103, MYSTICS 82

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner had 26 points, nine rebounds, a career-high eight assists and four blocks to help Phoenix beat Washington.

Leilani Mitchell made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, and Yvonne Turner, who hit 4 of 5 from behind the arc, added a career-high 22 points for Phoenix (11-10).

Elena Delle Donne and Emma Meesseman scored 18 points apiece for the Mystics (14-7). They had won five in a row.

SPARKS 83, STORM 75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candace Parker scored a season-high 21 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Los Angeles beat Seattle.

Maria Vadeeva, a 20-year old who missed two-plus months because of international duty for Russia and a knee injury, scored 14 points, for the Sparks (13-8). Sami Whitcomb and Alysha Clark each had 16 points for Seattle (12-11). The Storm have lost three straight.