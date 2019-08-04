Peguero, Amador lift Monclova over Laguna 10-5

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Peguero doubled three times and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Acereros del Norte topped the Algodoneros Union Laguna 10-5 on Saturday.

Rodolfo Amador homered and singled with two RBIs for Monclova.

Monclova went up 6-0 in the third after R. Amador hit a two-run home run as part of a five-run inning.

Trailing 7-2, the Algodoneros cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Michael Choice hit a two-run home run.

The Acereros later added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Jose Amador hit a two-run home run, while Eric Young Jr. scored on a strikeout in the eighth.

Monclova starter Spencer Jones (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Juan Macias (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Choice homered and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Algodoneros.