Woodworth’s double leads Beloit to 7-6 win over Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Michael Woodworth hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Beloit Snappers to a 7-6 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Saturday.

The double by Woodworth, part of a three-run inning, gave the Snappers a 5-4 lead before Lester Madden hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Snappers tacked on another run in the ninth when Madden hit an RBI single, scoring Nick Ward.

Clinton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kameron Misner hit an RBI single and Peyton Burdick hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth to cut the Beloit lead to 7-6.

Jaimito Lebron (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Raul Brito (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the LumberKings, Christopher Torres homered, doubled and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. Zach Scott singled three times, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Clinton is 9-4 against Beloit this season.