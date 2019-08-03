Barnes’ homer leads Rochester to 7-4 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Brandon Barnes hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 7-4 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Saturday.

The home run by Barnes scored Mike Miller to give the Red Wings a 2-0 lead.

Trailing 5-1, the Red Sox cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Rusney Castillo hit a two-run double.

The Red Wings later tacked on a run in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Ramon Flores hit an RBI single, while Tomas Telis scored on an error in the ninth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ronald Torreyes doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for Rochester.

Rochester starter Drew Hutchison (8-6) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Bobby Poyner (2-4) took the loss in the International League game after he allowed two runs on just two hits over three innings.

Chris Owings doubled and singled twice for the Red Sox. Chad De La Guerra homered and singled.