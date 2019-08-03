Osinski’s double leads Portland to 4-1 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Michael Osinski hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 4-1 win over the Bowie Baysox on Saturday.

The double by Osinski, part of a three-run inning, gave the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead before Jeremy Rivera hit a two-run double later in the inning.

In the bottom of the third, Bowie took the lead on a single by Anderson Feliz that scored Mason McCoy. Portland answered in the seventh inning when Joey Curletta scored when a runner was thrown out.

Eduard Bazardo (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cody Sedlock (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Jesmuel Valentin singled three times for the Baysox.