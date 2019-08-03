Cabello’s double leads Pulaski over Greeneville in 8 innings

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Antonio Cabello hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Pulaski Yankees to a 5-2 win over the Greeneville Reds in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Borinquen Mendez scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, Pulaski added insurance runs when Roberto Chirinos hit an RBI double and then scored on a triple by Gustavo Campero.

Both Pulaski starter Reid Anderson and Greeneville starter Jake Gilbert delivered strong pitching performances. Anderson allowed two runs and three hits over six innings. He also struck out 10 and walked one. Gilbert went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out six.

Mitch Spence (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Matt Gill (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.