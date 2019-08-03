Shannon’s walk leads Kane County over Peoria in 10 innings

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Zack Shannon drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Kane County Cougars to a 10-5 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Friday.

Steven Leyton scored the go-ahead run on the walk after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Alek Thomas. The Cougars later scored four more runs in the inning, including a single by Eddie Hernandez that scored Buddy Kennedy.

The Cougars tied the game 5-5 in the ninth when Hernandez hit an RBI double, driving in Keshawn Lynch.

Shannon doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jose Cuas (2-2) got the win in relief while Sebastian Tabata (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Jonatan Machado singled four times for the Chiefs.