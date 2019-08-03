Sanchez, Diaz lift New Orleans over Salt Lake 10-6

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Jesus Sanchez homered twice and doubled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Salt Lake Bees 10-6 on Friday.

Isan Diaz homered and doubled with three runs and two RBIs for New Orleans.

With the game tied 1-1 in the third, Salt Lake took the lead when Justin Bour hit a solo home run and Jared Walsh hit a two-run home run.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Baby Cakes took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth inning. Sanchez and Diaz hit solo home runs en route to the two-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Baby Cakes later tacked on four runs in the seventh, including a two-run home run by Sanchez.

New Orleans right-hander Joe Gunkel (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Alex Klonowski (1-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up six runs and 10 hits over six innings.

Walsh homered and singled, driving in three runs for the Bees.