Blanco, Wilson lead Gwinnett over Charlotte

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Andres Blanco hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Bryse Wilson allowed just five hits over six innings as the Gwinnett Stripers topped the Charlotte Knights 17-4 on Friday.

The grand slam by Blanco scored Ryan LaMarre, Sean Kazmar, and Rafael Ortega to give the Stripers a 15-2 lead.

Wilson (7-7) allowed two runs while striking out five and walking two to get the win.

Kelvin Herrera (0-1) went one inning, allowing four runs and five hits in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Luis Robert homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Knights.