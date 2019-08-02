Marte leads Princeton to 4-2 win over Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Jelfry Marte and Brett Wisely scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Princeton Rays to a 4-2 win over the Danville Braves on Friday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the Rays a 3-0 lead before Diego Infante hit an RBI double later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Danville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Charles Reyes hit a two-run single to cut the deficit to two.

Trevor Brigden (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Danville starter Mitch Stallings (3-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.