Rizzo’s double leads Modesto to 8-3 win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Joe Rizzo hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Modesto Nuts to an 8-3 win over the Stockton Ports on Thursday. The Nuts swept the three-game series with the win.

The double by Rizzo, part of a four-run inning, gave the Nuts a 5-3 lead before Jack Larsen hit a two-run double later in the inning.

Scott Boches (2-6) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Peter Bayer (1-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Alfonso Rivas homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Ports.