Litscher, Ferguson fuel 5-0 Delmarva win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Jaylen Ferguson hit a two-run triple in the third inning, and Dallas Litscher allowed just four hits over six innings as the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Greenville Drive 5-0 on Wednesday.

The triple by Ferguson started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Shorebirds a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, JC Encarnacion hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Seamus Curran.

Litscher (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two.

Brayan Bello (5-7) went five innings, allowing five runs and nine hits while striking out six in the South Atlantic League game.

Greenville was blanked for the 12th time this season, while the Delmarva staff recorded its 16th shutout of the year.