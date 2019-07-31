Kolek, Outman lead Great Lakes to 8-2 win over Fort Wayne

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- James Outman hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Stephen Kolek struck out 10 hitters over six innings as the Great Lakes Loons beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 8-2 on Wednesday.

Kolek (7-6) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing two runs and three hits.

Fort Wayne cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Tyler Benson scored when a runner was caught stealing.

The Loons extended their lead in the fourth inning when Luke Heyer hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run home run by Outman.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Loons later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Heyer hit a solo home run, while Matt Cogen hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Sam Keating (3-8) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Great Lakes improved to 14-5 against Fort Wayne this season.