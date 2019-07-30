Rose leads Batavia to 1-0 win over Tri-City

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Jackson Rose allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Batavia Muckdogs over the Tri-City ValleyCats in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Rose (5-2) picked up the win after he struck out four.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the fifth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Julian Infante advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, went to third on a single by Jack Strunc, and then scored on a single by Andres Sthormes.

Ronel Blanco (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and three hits in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The ValleyCats were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Muckdogs' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.