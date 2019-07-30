Santos’ homer leads Pulaski to 3-2 win over Danville

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Madison Santos hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Pulaski Yankees to a 3-2 win over the Danville Braves on Tuesday.

The home run by Santos scored Roberto Chirinos and was the game's last scoring play.

The Braves went up 2-1 when Connor Blair hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brandon Parker in the fourth.

Sean Boyle (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tanner Gordon (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mitch Calandra doubled and singled twice for the Braves.