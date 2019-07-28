Back-to-back homers by Joe, Rios fuel Okla. City win

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Connor Joe and Edwin Rios connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning to help lead the Oklahoma City Dodgers to an 8-2 victory over Memphis Redbirds on Sunday.

Joe hit a two-run shot before Rios hit a solo shot that gave the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.

The Redbirds cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Edmundo Sosa hit an RBI double, driving in Ramon Urias.

DJ Peters homered and singled, driving home three runs in the win. Rios homered and doubled.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Okla. City right-hander Dustin May (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Mike Hauschild (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings.