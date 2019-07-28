Wallner’s triple leads Elizabethton to 4-3 win over Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Matt Wallner hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Elizabethton Twins to a 4-3 win over the Bristol Pirates on Sunday.

The triple by Wallner, part of a four-run inning, gave the Twins a 2-0 lead before Max Smith hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

After Bristol scored a run in the fourth, the Pirates cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Samuel Inoa and Francisco Acuna hit RBI doubles.

Smith homered and singled, driving in two runs for Elizabethton.

Elizabethton starter Ryley Widell (1-5) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jose Maldonado (2-5) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up four runs and five hits over four innings.

Fernando Villegas doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Pirates.