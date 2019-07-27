Gatewood hits walk-off homer, Biloxi beats Jackson 3-2

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Jake Gatewood hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Biloxi Shuckers beat the Jackson Generals 3-2 on Saturday.

The Generals took a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth when Pavin Smith hit an RBI triple, scoring Jamie Westbrook.

Biloxi starter Bowden Francis went seven innings, allowing one run and two hits. He also struck out eight and walked one. Marcos Diplan (3-4) got the win in relief while Michael Kohn (2-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Despite the loss, Jackson is 4-2 against Biloxi this season.