Sabino’s homer leads Johnson City to 5-2 win over Greeneville

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Liam Sabino hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 5-2 win over the Greeneville Reds on Saturday.

The home run by Sabino tied the game 2-2.

The Cardinals took the lead for good in the seventh when Kevin Vargas stole home.

Enrique Perez (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Zorrilla (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.