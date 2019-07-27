De Hoyos, Mateja lead Danville to 7-3 win over Bluefield

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Victor De Hoyos hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Michael Mateja had two hits and scored two runs as the Danville Braves topped the Bluefield Blue Jays 7-3 on Saturday.

The home run by De Hoyos gave the Braves a 4-3 lead.

The Braves later tacked on three runs in the eighth, including an RBI single by Cody Birdsong and an RBI double by De Hoyos.

Justin Yeager (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Adams Cuevas (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.