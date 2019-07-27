Sports
Ortiz, Carreon lift Puebla over Mexico 6-2
PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Danny Ortiz homered and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair as the Pericos de Puebla defeated the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 6-2 on Saturday.
Alberto Carreon doubled and singled twice with three runs for Puebla.
Puebla took the lead in the first when Ortiz hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Nick Torres.
The Diablos Rojos cut into the deficit in the third inning when Emmanuel Avila hit an RBI single, bringing home Brandon Phillips.
The Pericos later added a run in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Carreon scored on a groundout, while Ortiz hit a two-run home run in the seventh.
Puebla left-hander Mauricio Lara (5-7) picked up the win after allowing one run on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Arturo Lopez (6-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and 10 hits over five innings.
Juan Carlos Gamboa doubled and singled twice for the Diablos Rojos.
Comments