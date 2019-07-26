Whiteman’s run leads Augusta to 4-3 win over Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Simon Whiteman scored on a passed ball in the first inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to a 4-3 win over the Lexington Legends on Friday.

The play started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the GreenJackets a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Frankie Tostado and Jacob Gonzalez scored on an error and Andres Angulo hit an RBI single.

After Lexington scored two runs in the second, the Legends cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Chris Hudgins hit an RBI single, bringing home Jackson Lueck.

Augusta right-hander Keaton Winn (5-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Bryce Hensley (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over five innings.

Hudgins homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Legends.

With the win, Augusta improved to 12-2 against Lexington this season.