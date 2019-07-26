Anderson leads Pulaski to 6-1 win over Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Reid Anderson struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the Pulaski Yankees over the Kingsport Mets in a 6-1 win on Friday.

Anderson (5-1) allowed one run and four hits to pick up the win.

Pulaski started the scoring in the first inning when Chad Bell hit a two-run home run.

The Mets cut into the deficit in the second inning when Scott Ota scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Yankees later added two runs in both the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Madison Santos scored on an error, while Roberto Chirinos hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Benito Garcia (1-2) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and three hits while striking out five in the Appalachian League game.