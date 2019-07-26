Giants face off against the Padres in division matchup

San Francisco Giants (52-51, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (48-54, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (7-8, 4.08 ERA) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (7-5, 4.27 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: NL West opponents San Diego and San Francisco will meet at PETCO Park.

The Padres are 19-21 against teams from the NL West. San Diego is slugging .427 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .590 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Giants are 27-24 against the rest of their division. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .356.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .575. Tatis Jr. is 14-for-45 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 12 home runs and is batting .244. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .265 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 8-2, .254 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).