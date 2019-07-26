New England brings 2-game shutout win streak into matchup with Orlando City SC

Orlando City SC (7-10-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (8-8-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New England comes into a matchup with Orlando City SC after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Revolution are 2-8-4 in Eastern Conference games. New England is 5-2-0 in one-goal games.

Orlando City SC is 5-7-4 against conference opponents. Orlando City SC ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 29 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has seven goals and seven assists for New England. Teal Bunbury has five goals over the last 10 games for the Revolution.

Nani has eight goals and four assists for Orlando City SC. Tesho Akindele has four goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 6-0-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.7 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Orlando City SC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Michael Mancienne (injured).

Orlando City SC: Alex De John (injured), Cristian Higuita (injured), Shane O'Neill (injured).