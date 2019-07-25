Fuenmayor’s homer leads Dos Laredos to 4-3 win over Monterrey

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Balbino Fuenmayor hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 4-3 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Thursday.

The home run by Fuenmayor capped a four-run inning and gave the Tecolotes a 4-3 lead after Roberto Valenzuela hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the top of the third, Monterrey scored on an error that brought home Alfredo Hurtado and Tony Campana. Later in the inning, Agustin Murillo hit into a forceout to give the Sultanes a 3-0 lead.

Dos Laredos southpaw Cesilio Pimentel (7-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on 10 hits over six innings. Opposing starter Dallas Martinez (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and 10 hits over five innings.