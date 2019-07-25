Brennan, Altmann lead Down East to 1-0 win over Carolina

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Tim Brennan tossed a three-hit shutout and Josh Altmann homered, as the Down East Wood Ducks topped the Carolina Mudcats 1-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday. With the victory, the Wood Ducks swept the three-game series.

Brennan (3-0) struck out three and walked one to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the fourth inning when Altmann hit a solo home run.

Nelson Hernandez (10-7) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and seven hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Mudcats were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Wood Ducks' staff recorded their 17th shutout of the year.

The Wood Ducks swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-2 in eight innings. Down East improved to 11-3 against Carolina this season.