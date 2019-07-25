Red Sox 2B Brock Holt ejected in 3d inning vs Yankees

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jonathan Villar (2) waits from the throw from first baseman Chris Davis to tag out Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt (12) on a double play ball hit by Red Sox' Marco Hernandez during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 5-0. AP Photo

Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt was ejected from Thursday night's game against the New York Yankees for arguing a called third strike with home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn.

Holt was leading off the third when he was caught looking on three pitches from Masahiro Tanaka. He was walking back to the Boston dugout when he looked over his shoulder and said something. Reyburn immediately threw him out of the game.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora came out to argue, unsuccessfully.

Michael Chavis replaced Holt in the field in the top of the fourth.

The Red Sox led 7-2 after scoring seven runs in the first.