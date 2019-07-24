Banks’ triple leads Harrisburg to 5-3 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Nick Banks hit a two-run triple in the ninth inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 5-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday.

The triple by Banks came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Senators a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Banks scored on a wild pitch.

New Hampshire went up by three after Vinny Capra hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Forrest Wall scored on a double and Riley Adams scored on an error in the fifth.

Bryan Bonnell (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Corey Copping (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Harrisburg improved to 6-0 against New Hampshire this season.