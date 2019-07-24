Zehner’s homer leads Scranton/WB to 8-2 win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Zack Zehner hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to an 8-2 win over the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday.

The home run by Zehner, part of a two-run inning, gave the RailRiders a 3-2 lead before Cameron Maybin scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The RailRiders later added a run in the seventh and three in the ninth. In the seventh, Zehner hit a solo home run, while Erik Kratz scored on a forceout in the ninth.

Scranton/WB right-hander Brody Koerner (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Shao-Ching Chiang (6-7) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over five innings.

Ryan Flaherty was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs for the Clippers.

With the win, Scranton/WB improved to 5-1 against Columbus this season.