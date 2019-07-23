Jarrett’s single leads Frederick to 3-2 win over Myrtle Beach

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Zach Jarrett hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Frederick Keys to a 3-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday.

The single by Jarrett scored Patrick Dorrian and Robbie Thorburn and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the fifth, Frederick broke a scoreless tie on an error that scored Dorrian. Myrtle Beach answered in the next half-inning when Grant Fennell drew a bases-loaded walk and Cam Balego scored on a groundout.

Brenan Hanifee (7-9) got the win in relief while Manuel Rodriguez (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

With the win, Frederick improved to 6-2 against Myrtle Beach this season.