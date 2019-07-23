Concepcion, Bradley spur Bluefield to 10-1 win over Pulaski

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Scotty Bradley homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Jol Concepcion pitched six scoreless innings as the Bluefield Blue Jays beat the Pulaski Yankees 10-1 on Tuesday.

Concepcion (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two while allowing two hits.

Bluefield started the scoring in the first inning when Leonardo Jimenez scored on a wild pitch and PK Morris scored on a single.

The Blue Jays later scored in four additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the seventh.

Randy Vasquez (2-1) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out one and walked four.