Nunez’s homer leads AZL Cubs 2 to 7-3 win over AZL Giants Black

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Richard Nunez hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to a 7-3 win over the AZL Giants Black on Tuesday.

The home run by Nunez started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the AZL Cubs 2 a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Bryce Windham hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Josue Huma.

In the top of the seventh, AZL Giants Black cut into the lead on a single by Carter Aldrete that scored George Bell.

Alex Moore (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Francis Pena (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.