Mears, Martinez lead AZL Padres 1 over AZL Dodgers Lasorda
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Joshua Mears hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Edgar Martinez allowed just four hits over five innings as the AZL Padres 1 topped the AZL Dodgers Lasorda 7-4 on Tuesday.
The grand slam by Mears capped a five-run inning and gave the AZL Padres 1 a 7-2 lead after CJ Abrams drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.
In the top of the ninth, AZL Dodgers Lasorda cut into the lead on a home run by Meaux Landry that scored Aldrich De Jongh.
Martinez allowed one run while striking out seven.
Andrew Dean (2-0) got the win in relief while Yujo Kitagata (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Landry homered and singled, driving home two runs for the AZL Dodgers Lasorda. De Jongh tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.
