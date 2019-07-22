Sports
Hurst’s double leads Springfield to 6-2 win over Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Scott Hurst hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 6-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Monday.
The double by Hurst scored Rayder Ascanio and Lars Nootbaar to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.
After the teams traded runs in the third, the Hooks cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Chuckie Robinson hit a solo home run.
The Cardinals later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Alberto Triunfel hit a two-run double and Hurst scored on a balk to secure the victory.
Yariel Gonzalez doubled and singled twice for Springfield.
Springfield right-hander Johan Oviedo (4-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Chad Donato (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing three runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Comments