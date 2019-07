Georgia Sports Writers Awards

Winners of the 2018 Georgia Sports Writers Association contest. All were recognized at the organization's annual meeting in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Sunday:

DIVISION I

Best Event Story On Deadline - Pro/College Sports

1. Travis Jaudon, Savannah Morning News (Ga. Southern wins Camellia Bowl)

Best Event Story On Deadline -- High School Sports

1. Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News (Benedictine wins season opener over Burke Co.)

2. Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News (Benedictine wins state baseball title)

Best Sports News Story On Deadline - Pro/College Sports

1. Travis Jaudon, Savannah Morning News (SCAD men's soccer suspended remaining games)

Best Sports News Story On Deadline -- High School Sports

1. Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News (Johnson basketball coach stepping down)

Best Feature Or Series - Non-Deadline - Pro/College Sports

1. Travis Jaudon, Savannah Morning News (Armstrong State women's tennis program)

2. Stan Awtrey, The White and Gold.com (Former Georgia Tech pitcher runs for Lt. Governor)

3. Stan Awtrey, Golf Georgia (Former Masters champ Tommy Aaron reflects on career)

Best Feature Or Series - Non-Deadline --High School Sports

1. Steve Hummer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Disabled, adopted kicker at Jackson H.S.)

2. Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News (Savannah High basketball 500 wins)

3. Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News (Beach, Johnson put Savannah on map in 1960's)

Best Column

1. Travis Jaudon, Savannah Morning News (GSHA need for transfer rules reform)

Best Columnist

1. Travis Jaudon, Savannah Morning News

Sweepstakes Award -- Best overall story from all categories

Steve Hummer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Disabled, adopted kicker from China at Jackson H.S.)

Sports Sections Contest Results - Division I

Best Sports Section

1. Savannah Morning News

Best Sunday Sports Section

1. Savannah Morning News

Best Special Section

Savannah Morning News, high school football

Division II

Best Event Story On Deadline - Pro/College Sports

1. Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald (UGA championship visions fall in OT)

2. Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald (Georgia beats Kentucky, wins SEC East)

3. David Friedlander, Gwinnett Daily Post (Kickoff win gives Auburn's Gwinnett quartet happy homecoming)

Best Event Story On Deadline -- High School Sports

1. Tony Maluso, Dalton Daily Citizen-News (Adison Baynes wins region long jump title)

2. Will Hammock, Gwinnett Daily Post (Parkview girls soccer dynasty wins another title)

3. Adam Carrington, Marietta Daily Journal (Spirit of late Harrison volleyball coach's past, future teams match up)

Best Sports News Story On Deadline - Pro/College Sports

1. Christine Troyke, Gwinnett Daily Post (Gladiators assistant rescues drowning man)

2. Christine Troyke, Gwinnett Daily Post (Gladiators bring back winningest coach)

3. Marc Weiszer, Athens Baner Herald (Georgia hires Tom Crean)

Best Sports News Story On Deadline -- High School Sports

1. Will Hammock, Gwinnett Daily Post (Grayson football coach responds to allegations)

2. John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal (Marietta football coach James Richards dies)

3. Alex Resnak, Cherokee Tribune (Adam Carter hired at Creekview)

Best Feature Or Series - Non-Deadline - Pro/College Sports

1. Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald (Former UGA players, families impacted by concussion/CTE)

2. Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner Herald (Former UGA player Brandon Morris finds stability at Benedict)

3. Taylor Denman, Gwinnett Daily Post (Future of Atlanta Havoc indoor football uncertain)

Best Feature Or Series - Non-Deadline --High School Sports

1. Will Hammock, Gwinnett Daily Post (Amari Kelly overcomes domestic violence situation)

2. Tony Maluso, Dalton Citizen-News (Taking down addiction)

3. Will Hammock, Gwinnett Daily Post (Coaches with Brookwood Roots)

Best Column

1. John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal (Kennesaw State deserves better fans)

2. John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal (Top 25: Georgia had its chance)

3. John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal (Breast cancer patient Agnus Berenato))

Best Columnist

1. John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal

Outdoors Writing/Amateur Non-Scholastic Sports

1. Christine Troyke, Gwinnett Daily Post (Paralympian McClain Hermes to honor best friend)

2. Christine Troyke, Gwinnett Daily Post (Amy Hood's niche leads her to pinnacle of CrossFit)

3. Tony Maluso, Dalton Citizen-News (Murry County teacher runs marathon in 50th state)

Sweepstakes Award -- Best overall story from all categories

Will Hammock, Gwinnett Daily Post (Amari Kelly overcomes domestic violence situation)

Best Sports Section

1. Marietta Daily Journal

2. Gwinnett Daily Post

Best Sunday Sports Section

1. Marietta Daily Journal

2. Gwinnett Daily Post

Best Special Section

1. Marietta Daily Journal (High School Football)

2. Gwinnett Daily Post (High School Football)

Division III

Best Local Event Story

1. Justin Hubbard, Lake Oconee News (Tigers thump Hancock on homecoming)

2. Gabriel Stovall, The Covington News (Ashton Hagans performance in Newton win)

3. Justin Hubbard, Lake Oconee News (Lady Titans catch fire as finale nears)

Best Local News Story

1. Chris Fernsler, Troup County News (Mwikuta is prepared to roll)

2. Justin Hubbard, Lake Oconee News (Milligan named new Greene football coach)

Best Local Feature Story

1. Colin Hubbard, Rockdale Citizen (Layla Samuel fights on)

2. Justin Hubbard, Lake Oconee News (Ferguson uses baseball to help overcome Tourette's)

3. Colin Hubbard, Rockdale Citizen (Soldier turned football coach)

Best Column

1. Gabriel Stovall, The Covington News (Journalistic fallout on death of Annapolis sports editor John McNamara at hands of gunman)

2. Gabriel Stovall, The Covington News (Should instant replay be considered for high school)

3. Gabriel Stovall, The Covington News (Camiel Grant hired as Newton Rams coach)

Best Photo

1. Sydney Chacon, The Covington News (Georgia Tech QB throws option pitch)

2. Justin Hubbard, Lake Oconee News (UGA player Terry Godwin lunges for end zone)

3. Anthony Banks, The Covington News (Eastside High bursts onto field in cloud of smoke)

Sweepstakes Award

Gabriel Stovall, The Covington News (Journalistic fallout on death of Annapolis sports editor John McNamara at hands of gunman)

Best Special Section

1. The Covington News

JUDGES

Adam Rittenberg, espn.com; Ron Higgins, former president of the Football Writers Association of America and sports writer/columnist with the Memphis Commercial Appeal and New Orleans Advocate; Bob Gillespie, former sports writer, The State, Columbia, SC; Rod Walker, sports writer, New Orleans Advocate.