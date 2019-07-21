German’s homer leads Dos Laredos to 11-8 win over Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Misael German hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to an 11-8 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Sunday.

The home run by German scored Juan Martinez to give the Tecolotes a 6-5 lead.

Dos Laredos starter Cesar Carrillo (3-5) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Gabriel Garcia (4-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over three innings.

For the Toros, Junior Lake homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.