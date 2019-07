PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Angel Solarte hit a walk-off solo homer, as the AZL Padres 2 beat the AZL White Sox 3-2 on Monday.

The AZL White Sox tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when DJ Gladney hit a solo home run.

Solarte homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Michell Miliano (1-0) got the win in relief while Luis Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.