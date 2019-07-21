Bencomo and Stem shut out Oaxaca, Leon wins 7-0

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Omar Bencomo and Craig Stem combined for a shutout as the Bravos de Leon beat the Guerreros de Oaxaca 7-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Bencomo (5-3) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked three while allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Carlos Felix (4-4) went four innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Mexican League game.

Up 1-0 in the third, Leon added to its lead when Jeremias Pineda and Marco Guzman scored on an error and Carlos Rivero hit an RBI single.

The Bravos later added a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Daniel Cornejo hit a solo home run, while Carlos Lopez hit a two-run double in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Oaxaca was held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Leon staff recorded its third shutout of the year.