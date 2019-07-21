Jones’ homer leads Hudson Valley to 4-2 win over Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Greg Jones hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 4-2 win over the Lowell Spinners on Sunday.

The home run by Jones capped a four-run inning and gave the Renegades a 4-2 lead after Nick Sogard hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lowell scored on a single by Jaxx Groshans that brought home Gilberto Jimenez. Later in the inning, Wil Dalton got hit by a pitch to give the Spinners a 2-0 lead.

Andrew Gross (1-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Kris Jackson (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.