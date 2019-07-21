Rodriguez’s sac fly leads Dos Laredos to 5-4 win over Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Josh Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, driving in Juan Martinez with the go-ahead run, as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos beat the Toros de Tijuana 5-4 on Saturday.

Martinez scored after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Johnny Davis and then went to third on an out.

The sacrifice fly by Rodriguez scored Martinez to give the Tecolotes a 5-4 lead.

After Dos Laredos put up four runs in the second inning, Tijuana tied the game 4-4 behind solo home runs by Ricky Alvarez and Luis Alfonso Cruz.

Alejandro Barraza (1-0) got the win in relief while Jesus Pirela (4-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Xorge Carrillo singled three times for the Toros.