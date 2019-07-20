McCormick leads Round Rock to 13-0 win over New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Chas McCormick hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Round Rock Express defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 13-0 on Saturday.

McCormick hit a two-run shot in the seventh inning off Jeff Kinley and then hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Kyle Keller. Kyle Tucker homered and singled, driving in three runs in the win.

Round Rock starter Brandon Bielak (4-3) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Mike Kickham (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.

The Baby Cakes were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Express' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.