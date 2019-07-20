Peter hits grand slam, leads Okla. City over San Antonio

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Jake Peter hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 9-8 win over the San Antonio Missions on Saturday.

The grand slam by Peter gave the Dodgers a 7-4 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Okla. City. Earlier in the inning, Connor Joe hit a two-run home run and Kyle Garlick hit an RBI triple.

The Dodgers later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Garlick hit a solo home run and Zach Reks scored on a groundout to secure the victory.

San Antonio saw its comeback attempt come up short after Travis Shaw hit a solo home run in the seventh inning and Blake Allemand hit a two-run home run in the ninth to cut the Okla. City lead to 9-8.

Luis Vasquez (1-0) got the win in relief while San Antonio starter Bubba Derby (4-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Shaw homered twice and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Missions. Lucas Erceg reached base three times.