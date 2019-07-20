Wagner’s single leads Trenton to 6-4 win over Hartford

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Brandon Wagner hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 6-4 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday.

The single by Wagner, part of a three-run inning, gave the Thunder a 5-4 lead before Kellin Deglan scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

The Thunder cut the deficit to 4-3 when Chris Gittens hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Braden Bristo (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Justin Lawrence (0-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Scott Burcham doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the Yard Goats.

Despite the loss, Hartford is 7-3 against Trenton this season.