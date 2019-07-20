Gonzalez’s double leads Kannapolis to 4-2 win over Lakewood

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Romy Gonzalez hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 4-2 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Saturday.

The double by Gonzalez, part of a two-run inning, gave the Intimidators a 3-2 lead before Andrew Vaughn scored on an error later in the inning.

Kannapolis took a 2-0 lead after Gunnar Troutwine hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and Johan Cruz hit a solo home run in the sixth. Lakewood answered in the next half-inning when Malvin Matos got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Ben Pelletier drew a bases-loaded walk.

Austin Conway (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Manuel Silva (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.