MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Ryan Fitzgerald hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 5-4 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Saturday.

The double by Fitzgerald scored Michael Osinski and Dylan Hardy and was the game's last scoring play.

Zach Schellenger (1-0) got the win in relief while Enrique De Los Rios (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.