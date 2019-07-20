Knight leads New Hampshire over Reading 9-4

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Nash Knight doubled and singled twice as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 9-4 on Saturday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Fisher Cats and a five-game winning streak for the Fightin Phils.

Reading cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth after Alec Bohm hit a solo home run.

The Fisher Cats added to their lead in the seventh inning when Josh Palacios hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

The Fisher Cats later added three runs in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Kevin Smith hit a two-run home run, while Riley Adams and Chad Spanberger both drove in a run in the ninth.

Justin Dillon (2-2) got the win in relief while Reading starter David Parkinson (6-7) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Bohm hit two solo home runs for the Fightin Phils.